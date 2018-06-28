Farage: “Se governo non potrà mantenere promesse, con Ue cose cambieranno”  

“E’ possibile che l’Ue permetta al governo italiano di mettere in piedi la flat tax e le altre riforme economiche che vogliono fare, ma, se si raggiunge un punto, tra dieci, dodici mesi, in cui al governo italiano legittimamente eletto, non viene permesso di fare le cose che i suoi elettori chiedono, allora forse la conversazione sarà diversa”. Lo dice il fondatore dello Ukip Nigel Farage, a margine dei lavori del Consiglio Europeo, a Bruxelles, a proposito dell’eventualità che l’Italia possa decidere, in futuro, di seguire la via della Gran Bretagna, uscendo dall’Ue.
