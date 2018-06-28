Uccide la madre durante una lite  

Tragedia familiare a Pozzuoli, in provincia di Napoli. Un 32enne ha ucciso la madre colpendola con un corpo contundente. Lo stesso si è poi recato al Commissariato di Polizia di Pozzuoli confessando l’accaduto. Indaga la Polizia di Stato.
