Uccide la madre durante una lite  

Tragedia familiare a Pozzuoli, in provincia di Napoli. Un 32enne ha ucciso la madre colpendola con un corpo contundente. Lo stesso si è poi recato al Commissariato di Polizia di Pozzuoli confessando l’accaduto. Indaga la Polizia di Stato. 

