Fincantieri starts work on Norwegian super luxury cruise ship  

A keel laying ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard on Thursday for the second super luxury cruise ship ordered by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ Regent Seven Seas Cruises brand. Delivery of the ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ is scheduled for 2020, the Italian shipbuilder said.

The keel laying ceremony was attended, among others, by Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, who was welcomed by Giovanni Stecconi, the Fincantieri yard manager in Ancona, on Italy’s eastern Adriatic coast, Fincantieri stated.

Like her sister ship ‘Seven Seas Explorer’, delivered by Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016, the new vessel will be 55,000 gross tonnes with accommodation for 750 passengers.

The new cruise liner will be built using the very latest in environmental protection technologies, and its interiors will be particularly sophisticated, with every attention paid to passenger comfort, Fincantieri said.

“Seven Seas Explorer has earned remarkable acclaim since debuting in 2016 as the most luxurious ship ever built. Now, her sister Seven Seas Splendor builds upon the success of that lauded ship as it strives to perfect uncompromised luxury on the seas” said Montague.

“In our pursuit to exceed guest expectations, we are creating a work of art, from bow to stern. Wherever you turn on Seven Seas Splendor, you will be surrounded by elegance, comfort and hospitality,” he added.

The shipbuilder’s partnership with Regent Seven Seas Cruises “confirms its mission in the medium-sized luxury ships segment” and the Fincantieri Group’s position as a leader in the cruise market, said Luigi Matarazzo, Fincantieri Executive Vice President New Building – Merchant Ships Business Unit.

Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, has built 85 cruise liners since 1990 while 42 more are currently being designed or constructed in the Group’s yards.

