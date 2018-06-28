Papa Francesco in visita da Benedetto XVI  

Al termine del Concistoro celebrato nella basilica di San Pietro in Vaticano, Papa Francesco e i 14 nuovi cardinali si sono recati, a bordo di due pulmini, al monastero ‘Mater Ecclesiae’ per incontrare il pontefice emerito Benedetto XVI. “Nella cappella, tutti insieme hanno recitato l’Ave Maria”, riferisce una nota del Vaticano. Dopo “un breve saluto e la benedizione” di Joseph Ratzinger, i porporati sono tornati nell’Aula Paolo VI e nel Palazzo Apostolico.
