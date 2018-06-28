Borse europee ancora in rosso su timori dazi, Milano -0,58%  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Le borse europee recuperano terreno sul finale di seduta ma chiudono in territorio negativo, ancora appesantite dai timori di una guerra commerciale globale. A Piazza Affari il Ftse Mib segna un calo dello 0,58%, dopo essere arrivato a cedere oltre un punto percentuale, mentre lo spread è rimasto stabile a 246 punti. I timori di nuovi dazi hanno affossato gran parte dei titoli dell’industria e dell’auto del listino milanese. Forti ribassi su Stm, Prysmian, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Pirelli e Cnh Industrial. Bene, invece, il comparto bancario, con Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo e Bper. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.