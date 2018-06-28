Borse europee ancora in rosso su timori dazi, Milano -0,58%  

Le borse europee recuperano terreno sul finale di seduta ma chiudono in territorio negativo, ancora appesantite dai timori di una guerra commerciale globale. A Piazza Affari il Ftse Mib segna un calo dello 0,58%, dopo essere arrivato a cedere oltre un punto percentuale, mentre lo spread è rimasto stabile a 246 punti. I timori di nuovi dazi hanno affossato gran parte dei titoli dell’industria e dell’auto del listino milanese. Forti ribassi su Stm, Prysmian, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Pirelli e Cnh Industrial. Bene, invece, il comparto bancario, con Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo e Bper.
