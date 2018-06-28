Migranti: ‘Defend Europe’, la land art di Gambarin nel veronese  

Un campo di grano, trebbiato, di 27.000 metri quadrati ‘lavorato’ con trattore e aratro in modo da far apparire la maxi scritta “Defend Europe” dove la ‘o’ di Europe è il tondo simbolo della pace, a sovrastare la stlizzazione di una barca fra le onde. E’ l’ultima opera di land art, realizzata da Dario Gambarin a Castagnaro (Verona). “Il Consiglio Europeo svolge un ruolo importante per definire una politica migratoria europea efficace, umanitaria e sicura – dice l’artista – spero che l’Europa esista e resista e che gli Stati membri dell’Unione europea intensifichino gli sforzi, trovino strumenti politici ed economici per gestire questo fenomeno strutturale nell’ottica di mantenere la pace”. 

