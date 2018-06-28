Torneo Eastbourne, Cecchinato vola in semifinale

foto Insidefoto/Image Sport nella foto: Marco Cecchinato


Marco Cecchinato ha conquistato il pass per le semifinali del “Nature Valley International”, torneo Atp World Tour 250 dotato di un montepremi pari a 661.085 euro in corso sui campi in erba di Eastbourne, in Gran Bretagna, ultimo appuntamento utile per rifinire la preparazione in vista di Wimbledon. Il tennista palermitano, quarto favorito del tabellone e 31 del mondo, al rientro dopo l’exploit del Roland Garros, ha sconfitto per 5-7 6-3 6-2 l’australiano John Millman, numero 62 del ranking Atp, dimostrando di poter ben figurare anche sulle superfici veloci. In semifinale, domani, affrontera’ lo slovacco Lukas Lacko, 94 del mondo, che oggi ha superato il britannico Cameron Norrie col punteggio di 6-3 6-4. (ITALPRESS).

