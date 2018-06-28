Trova pistola in auto e spara: muore a 3 anni  

Tragedia in Missouri, dove un bimbo di tre anni è morto a causa di un colpo di pistola alla testa. A sparare, lo stesso bambino che ha ritrovato l’arma carica nell’automobile parcheggiata nel garage di casa, dove stava giocando. A riportare la notizia è il New York Post.Anthony Latorre Jr., questo il nome del piccolo, è stato dichiarato morto martedì scorso sulla scena del crimine, la casa di famiglia di Monett, cittadina a 72 km da Springfield. Il capo della polizia George Daoud ha confermato l’incidente: il bimbo, ha spiegato, intento a giocare nella macchina parcheggiata in garage avrebbe scaricato accidentalmente l’arma, uccidendosi. Le indagini sul caso sono in corso.
