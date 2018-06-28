Trova pistola in auto e spara: muore a 3 anni  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Tragedia in Missouri, dove un bimbo di tre anni è morto a causa di un colpo di pistola alla testa. A sparare, lo stesso bambino che ha ritrovato l’arma carica nell’automobile parcheggiata nel garage di casa, dove stava giocando. A riportare la notizia è il New York Post.Anthony Latorre Jr., questo il nome del piccolo, è stato dichiarato morto martedì scorso sulla scena del crimine, la casa di famiglia di Monett, cittadina a 72 km da Springfield. Il capo della polizia George Daoud ha confermato l’incidente: il bimbo, ha spiegato, intento a giocare nella macchina parcheggiata in garage avrebbe scaricato accidentalmente l’arma, uccidendosi. Le indagini sul caso sono in corso.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.