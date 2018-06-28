L’Italia e la sfida dell’economia circolare  

Un business legato al recupero delle risorse dove la parola d’ordine è innovazione. L’economia circolare c’è e offre alle imprese l’opportunità di ripensare il proprio modo di essere competitivi. L’imprenditore della circular economy però è ancora un innovatore “solitario” che crea sviluppo, lavoro e nuove professionalità, senza godere del giusto sostegno economico, normativo e d’impresa. A scattare la fotografia è un’indagine realizzata dall’Università di Padova e Legambiente, presentata all’EcoForum 2018.
