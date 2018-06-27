Borsa, europee rialzano la testa  

La Borsa di Wall Street rianima le Borse europee, che rialzano la testa dopo una serie di sedute all’insegna dell’incertezza. La Borsa di Milano chiude la giornata in rialzo dello 0,65% e le altre piazze europee sono tutte positive. Il petrolio sopra i 71 dollari al barile mette il turbo ai titoli energetici. A Piazza Affari, Saipem e Tenaris superano un guadagno del 5 per cento ed Eni registra un progresso del 2,7 per cento.
