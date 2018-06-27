Messico e Svezia volano agli ottavi  

La Svezia batte 3-0 il Messico ed entrambe le Nazionali volano agli ottavi dei Mondiali. Nel match valido per la terza giornata del gruppo F di Russia 2018, disputato a Ekaterinburg decidono le reti nella ripresa di Augustinsson al 5′, Granqvist al 17′ su rigore e l’autogol di Alvarez al 29′. Nella classifica del girone chiude prima la Svezia con 6 punti, gli stessi del Messico secondo. Eliminate Corea del Sud e Germania con 3 punti.
