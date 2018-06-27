Roma, esplosione a La Storta: due feriti  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
2
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Esplosione in via Eligio Possenti, in zona La Storta a Roma, dove due persone, tra le quali un vigile del fuoco, sono rimaste ferite. Sul posto sono intervenuti i vigili del fuoco e la polizia. Dalle primissime informazioni, l’esplosione è avvenuta in un’autorimessa adiacente a una villetta. I feriti sono due uomini che sono stati soccorsi e trasportati in ospedale: non sarebbero in pericolo di vita. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.