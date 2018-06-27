Italia Economia n. 26 del 27 giugno 2018  

La pasta italiana mantiene primato ma import grano duro necessario; Dazi, dalla storia l’invito a non ripetere gli errori; Assolavoro: nel 2017 occupati in crescita con agenzie; Investimenti, i fondi guardano agli Stati Uniti, Centoventi secondi di notizie: Lavoro. Passano gli anni ma non si restringe il gap salariale tra uomini e donne. – Petrolio. L’Opec torna ad aumentare la produzione di greggio.- Sud. L’emigrazione universitaria dal sud al nord interessa uno studente su quattro in Italia.- Grecia. Dopo otto anni di crisi, la Grecia tira il fiato; Prometeo: L’usato piace, arriva la guida per gli acquisti sicuri online2. Persone, ambiente, sport. L’impegno di Ferrero. 

