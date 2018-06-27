Polonia fa marcia indietro su legge Olocausto  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Il Parlamento polacco ha modificato la legge sull’Olocausto, eliminando la norma che prevedeva fino a 3 anni di carcere per chi ipotizzasse responsabilità polacche nei crimini nazisti. Dopo il voto della Camera Bassa, i riferimenti ai ‘campi di concentramento’ polacchi sono punibili con sanzioni pecuniarie ma non con il carcere. Il premier Mateusz Morawiecki ha affermato che la legge “era e rimane una battaglia per la verità durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale e dopo il conflitto”. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.