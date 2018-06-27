Polonia fa marcia indietro su legge Olocausto  

Il Parlamento polacco ha modificato la legge sull’Olocausto, eliminando la norma che prevedeva fino a 3 anni di carcere per chi ipotizzasse responsabilità polacche nei crimini nazisti. Dopo il voto della Camera Bassa, i riferimenti ai ‘campi di concentramento’ polacchi sono punibili con sanzioni pecuniarie ma non con il carcere. Il premier Mateusz Morawiecki ha affermato che la legge “era e rimane una battaglia per la verità durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale e dopo il conflitto”.
