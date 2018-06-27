Seehofer: sì a profughi Lifeline ma con sequestro nave 

Il ministro degli Interni tedesco Horst Seehofer ha detto che la Germania è disposta ad accogliere migranti a bordo della Lifeline solo se la nave della Ong tedesca sarà sequestrata.  

