Tajani: “Fare presto su riforma Dublino”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Nella riforma del sistema comune di asilo europeo, detto di Dublino, “ogni ritardo è pernicioso” e gli Stati membri dell’Ue sbagliano a “perdere tempo”, a perdersi in “battibecchi l’uno contro l’altro”, perché la soluzione “o è europea o non è”. Lo sottolinea il presidente dell’Europarlamento Antonio Tajani, a margine di un incontro pubblico a Bruxelles.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.