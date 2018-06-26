Salvini attacca ancora: “Macron apra casa sua ai migranti”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


“Se per Macron in Italia non esiste un problema immigrazione, allora che apra subito le porte di casa sua ai 9.000 immigrati che la Francia si era impegnata ad accogliere dall’Italia con gli accordi firmati in Europa. Troppo facile farsi la foto col Papa senza rispettare gli accordi e respingendo donne e bambini alle frontiere. L’arroganza francese non va più di moda in Italia”. Così il vicepremier e ministro dell’Interno Matteo Salvini. 

