Alleged Islamic extremist expelled from Italy  

Italian authorities on Tuesday deported a 28-year-old Moroccan accused of Islamic extremist connections, aboard a flight to Tunis, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The suspect, who was born in Tunisia, was monitored by intelligence services. He had been serving a jail term in a prison near Florence for “common crimes” and was close to Berlin Christmas market attacker Tunisian Anis Amri, whom he had met in prison, the ministry stated.

A total of 57 suspected Islamic extremists have been deported from Italy this year and 294 since 2015, the interior ministry said.

