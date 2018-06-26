Assemblea Pd convocata il 7 luglio   

Fonte: adnkronos.com


L’Assemblea nazionale del Partito democratico è convocata il prossimo sabato 7 luglio 2018 a Roma, presso l’Ergife palace hotel in via Aurelia 619. I lavori prenderanno il via alle ore 10.30. Lo rende noto il Pd.  

 

