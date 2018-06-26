Borse europee chiudono in frenata, a Piazza Affari banche in rosso  

Le Borse europee schiacciano il freno in chiusura limitando gran parte dei recuperi registrati all’avvio delle contrattazioni.Le principali piazze del Vecchio continente appaiono contrastate, con Parigi e Francoforte in rosso, Amsterdam e Bruxelles ancorate alla parità e Londra, unica piazza positiva, che guadagna oltre mezzo punto percentuale. Piazza Affari chiude positiva, ma registra un deciso calo dei titoli bancari, dopo l’asta dei titoli di Stato Ctz che ha determinato la risalita dello spread a 255 punti base. Tra i peggiori Banco Bpm, che cede oltre due punti e mezzo percentuali, seguita da Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit e Ubi. Sul fronte opposto, invece, i titoli industriali con Fca in testa a quota +2,81% seguita da Stm e Buzzi Unicem.
