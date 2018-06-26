Scontro sull’A23, traffico in tilt  

Risulta di nuovo congestionata la viabilità in alcuni punti della rete autostradale a causa di un incidente, accaduto verso le 16,30 fra il bivio A4/A23 (nodo di Palmanova) e San Giorgio di Nogaro, in direzione Venezia: un’autovettura e un autoarticolato si sono urtati. Lungo la A23 si registrano code di tre chilometri fra Udine Sud e il bivio A4/A23 in direzione bivio A4, in A4 sono sei i chilometri di coda fra Villesse e San Giorgio di Nogaro in direzione Venezia. Infine, in entrata alla barriera di Trieste Lisert si registrano tre chilometri di coda. 

