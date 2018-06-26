Scontro sull’A23, traffico in tilt  

Risulta di nuovo congestionata la viabilità in alcuni punti della rete autostradale a causa di un incidente, accaduto verso le 16,30 fra il bivio A4/A23 (nodo di Palmanova) e San Giorgio di Nogaro, in direzione Venezia: un’autovettura e un autoarticolato si sono urtati. Lungo la A23 si registrano code di tre chilometri fra Udine Sud e il bivio A4/A23 in direzione bivio A4, in A4 sono sei i chilometri di coda fra Villesse e San Giorgio di Nogaro in direzione Venezia. Infine, in entrata alla barriera di Trieste Lisert si registrano tre chilometri di coda.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.