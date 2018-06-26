Conte-Macron, ieri incontro ‘segreto’ a Roma  

Ieri c’è stato un incontro a Roma, nella centralissima casina Valadier al Pincio, tra il premier Giuseppe Conte e il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron, giunto in Italia con la moglie Brigitte per un incontro con il pontefice. I due, a quanto si apprende da fonti governative, avrebbero parlato a lungo, affrontando il tema migranti.
