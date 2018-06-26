Fico: “Domani presenterò delibera su vitalizi”  

“Domani alle 8.30 ho convocato l’ufficio di Presidenza di @Montecitorio dove presenterò la delibera per il superamento dei vitalizi”. Lo annuncia via Twitter il Presidente della Camera Roberto Fico. 

