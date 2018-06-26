Scossa di terremoto in Calabria  

Una scossa di terremoto di magnitudo 3.5 ha fatto tremare la terra, prima dell’alba, in provincia di Cosenza. Il sisma è stato registrato dall’Ingv alle 4.19 con epicentro a 4 km da Bocchigliero (Cosenza) e 32 km di profondità.  

