Il meteo di domani, 27 Giugno  

Mercoledì 27 Giugno Al Nord: inizialmente poco nuvoloso, con locali annuvolamenti pomeridiani sui rilievi; dalla sera peggiora su Alpi e sul Piemonte con primi temporali. Al Centro: stabile e generalmente soleggiato su tutte le regioni, con annuvolamenti diurni sull’Appennino. Al Sud: instabilità diffusa specie sul settore adriatico e ionico con rovesci sparsi, irregolarmente nuvoloso altrove. Venti: forti settentrionali, deboli variabili. Mari: da molto mossi ad agitati. Temperature: in lieve aumento.
