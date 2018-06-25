Spagna-Marocco 2-2: furie rosse agli ottavi   

La Spagna ha pareggiato per 2-2 con il Marocco, nel match della terza giornata del gruppo B dei mondiali di Russia 2018. Per le furie rosse un pareggio che consente l’accesso agli ottavi, con sei punti totalizzati, da prima del girone. A passare in vantaggio erano stati gli africani al 14′ con Boutaib, raggiunti poi da Isco al 19′. Nella ripresa il gol di Een Nesyri all’81’, con pareggio definitivo di Iago Aspas nel primo minuto di recupero.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.