Spagna-Marocco 2-2: furie rosse agli ottavi   

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

La Spagna ha pareggiato per 2-2 con il Marocco, nel match della terza giornata del gruppo B dei mondiali di Russia 2018. Per le furie rosse un pareggio che consente l’accesso agli ottavi, con sei punti totalizzati, da prima del girone. A passare in vantaggio erano stati gli africani al 14′ con Boutaib, raggiunti poi da Isco al 19′. Nella ripresa il gol di Een Nesyri all’81’, con pareggio definitivo di Iago Aspas nel primo minuto di recupero. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.