Italian-funded publicity campaign to target migrants in Sahel  

The Italian government is to pay for a public information campaign aimed at convincing migrants in Africa’s Sahel region not to make perilous journeys to Europe, Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday.

“This will be accompanied by European Union funds to the tune of billions of euros,” Salvini said at the interior ministry in Rome after returning from a visit to Libya.

Italy and Libya “cannot be left alone to handle immigration” and want to buttress Europe and Libya’s borders, Salvini said earlier on Monday during press conference in Tripoli with Libya’s deputy premier Ahmed Matig.

Italy and Libya also want programmes to train Libyan forces at the country’s southern border and to boost local development, Salvini and UN-backed premier Fayez al-Serraj agreed at a meeting in Tripoli attended by Italian ambassador Giuseppe Perrone, foreign minister Mohammed Siala, interior minister Abdul Salam Ashour and other senior officials.

The meeting also looked at ways to boost cooperation in various sectors including the fight against illegal immigration and human trafficking networks, Serraj wrote in a statement published on Facebook.

Salvini underlined Italian government’s continuing support for the UN-backed unity government while Serraj praised Italy’s efforts to stabilise Libya – a former Italian colony – the statement said.

