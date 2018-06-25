Libya and Italy want to stop charity migrant rescue ships,protect borders says Salvini  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Libya and Italy want to stop charity ships picking up migrants in the Mediterranean and to protect Europe and Libya’s external borders, Italy’s far-right interior minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday.

“The goal of both our governments to protect Europe and Libya’s borders. A joint priority is also to stop the charity rescue ships, which are helping human traffickers,” Salvini said.

Salvini was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a press conference in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, with deputy premier Ahmed Matig.

During his visit to Tripoli, Salvini also met Libyan interior minister Abdulsalam Ashour. Most migrants who reach Europe by boat set sail from Libya and arrive in Italy.

