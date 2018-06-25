“Pronto per attentato”, arrestato a Napoli  

Un cittadino gambiano di 34 anni è stato arrestato in provincia di Napoli nell’ambito di un’operazione antiterrorismo di Carabinieri e Polizia di Stato. Dalle indagini è emerso che l’uomo, Sillah Osman, era collegato a gruppi di potenziali terroristi di matrice islamica; l’ipotesi degli investigatori è che si stesse pianificando un attentato da compiere probabilmente in Spagna o in Francia. L’arresto segue quello dello scorso aprile di un altro cittadino gambiano, il 21enne Touray Alagie, che in un video registrato nel Centro di accoglienza per migranti di Licola aveva giurato fedeltà ad Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, capo riconosciuto dell’Isis.
