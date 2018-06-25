Lo sceneggiatore Apolloni: ”Non abbiate paura di essere felici”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Attore, sceneggiatore e scrittore, Francesco Apolloni ha appena pubblicato ‘Perso a Los Angeles’. Un romanzo che racconta le vicende di un giovane chef alla ricerca di suo padre (e di se stesso) in una metropoli come Los Angeles. Un romanzo interattivo di ‘formazione’, che si interroga tra le altre cose sul senso della felicità. “Molto spesso abbiamo più paura di essere felici che di essere tristi”, dice Apolloni in un’intervista ad ‘Adnkronos Live’.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.