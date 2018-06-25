Lo sceneggiatore Apolloni: ”Non abbiate paura di essere felici”  

Attore, sceneggiatore e scrittore, Francesco Apolloni ha appena pubblicato ‘Perso a Los Angeles’. Un romanzo che racconta le vicende di un giovane chef alla ricerca di suo padre (e di se stesso) in una metropoli come Los Angeles. Un romanzo interattivo di ‘formazione’, che si interroga tra le altre cose sul senso della felicità. “Molto spesso abbiamo più paura di essere felici che di essere tristi”, dice Apolloni in un’intervista ad ‘Adnkronos Live’.
