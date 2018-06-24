Giappone-Senegal finisce 2-2  

Si è chiuso sul punteggio di 2-2 Giappone-Senegal, match valido per la seconda giornata del gruppo H dei Mondiali di Russia 2018, giocato a Ekaterinburg. Al vantaggio del Senegal con Mané all’11’ ha risposto Inui al 34′. Nella ripresa reti di Waguè al 71′ e pareggio finale di Honda al 78′.
