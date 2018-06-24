Turchia al voto  

Urne aperte in Turchia per le elezioni presidenziali e parlamentari anticipate in elezioni storiche che completeranno la transizione della Turchia a una presidenza con nuovi poteri esecutivi. Al voto sono chiamati quasi 60 milioni di aventi diritto. Per l’uscente Recep Tayyip Erdogan, al potere da 15 anni, lo sfidante principale è il socialdemocratico Muharrem Ince del Chp.
