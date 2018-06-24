Brigitte Nielsen mamma per la quinta volta a 54 anni  

L’attrice danese Brigitte Nielsen è diventata madre per la quinta volta all’età di 54 anni, secondo “People”. La piccola è nata a Los Angeles venerdì, ha spiegato infatti la rivista citando i genitori. Frida, questo il nome della bimba, pesa circa 2,5 chilogrammi. “Siamo entusiasti di dare il benvenuto alla nostra bellissima figlia nelle nostre vite – hanno detto alla rivista Nielsen e suo marito Mattia Dessi -. Non ci siamo mai amati di più”. Al quinto matrimonio, Nielsen è sposata dal 2006 con l’italiano Dessi, 39 anni. La Nielsen, nata in Danimarca, è stata sposata negli anni ’80 con Sylvester Stallone e aveva anche avuto una relazione con Arnold Schwarzenegger.
