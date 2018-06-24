Morte fratellini, Procura apre inchiesta su presunti ritardi intervento incendio

La Procura di Messina ha aperto un’inchiesta in merito ai presunti ritardi d’intervento dei vigili del fuoco per l’incendio in via dei Mille, dove persero la vita i fratellini Francesco e Raniero. (ITALPRESS).

