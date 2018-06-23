Tragedia in mare: muore sub a Cagliari  

Un subacqueo di 64 anni, Alberto Palcick, pensionato di Iglesias (Su), è annegato a Masua, nella costa occidentale. L’uomo è uscito stamani per una battuta di pesca e i familiari, non vedendolo rientrare allora di pranzo, hanno dato l’allarme. Sono scattate dunque le ricerche coordinate dalla Guardia costiera, anche con l’ausilio di un elicottero e dei sommozzatori dei Vigili del fuoco, che hanno trovato il cadavere verso le 17 adagiato sul fondale vicino al punto in cui si era immerso. 

