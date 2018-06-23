Comandante Lifeline: “Se Salvini vuole mi arresti”  

“Se Salvini vuole arrestarmi può venire personalmente a prendermi”. Così Klaus Peter, comandante della nave Lifeline con a bordo 234 migranti, attualmente in navigazione in acque internazionali. “Vorrei invitare il signor Salvini a fare un viaggio con noi – ha detto a Radio Capital -. Solo così si potrà rendere conto dello scenario drammatico in mare. Su questa nave nessuno guadagna un soldo dai salvataggi. Siamo tutti volontari. Mi vergogno profondamente delle parole del ministro italiano”.
