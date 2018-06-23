Comandante Lifeline: “Se Salvini vuole mi arresti”  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

“Se Salvini vuole arrestarmi può venire personalmente a prendermi”. Così Klaus Peter, comandante della nave Lifeline con a bordo 234 migranti, attualmente in navigazione in acque internazionali. “Vorrei invitare il signor Salvini a fare un viaggio con noi – ha detto a Radio Capital -. Solo così si potrà rendere conto dello scenario drammatico in mare. Su questa nave nessuno guadagna un soldo dai salvataggi. Siamo tutti volontari. Mi vergogno profondamente delle parole del ministro italiano”.  

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.