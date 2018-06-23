Superenalotto, centrato il ‘6’ da 51 milioni  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Superenalotto, estratto il ‘6’ da 51,3 milioni di euro. La vincita è stata realizzata grazie ad un sistema a caratura giocato attraverso la bacheca dei sistemi di Sisal. Le 45 quote da 7,00 € ciascuna sono state acquistate dalle ricevitorie Sisal e poi proposte ai giocatori in varie località italiane. Questa la combinazione vincente: 4-17-29-55-67-70. Numero Jolly: 72. Superstar: 49. Alla prossima estrazione il jackpot a disposizione del ‘6’ sarà di 6,6 milioni di euro. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.