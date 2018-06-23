Messico guida il girone F, battuta la Corea del Sud  

Il Messico batte 2-1 la Corea del Sud nel match valido per la seconda giornata del gruppo F dei mondiali di Russia 2018, disputato a Rostov. A decidere la partita a favore dei ‘Tricolor’ il calcio di rigore trasformato da Carlos Vela al 26′ e la rete di Javier Hernandez al 66′; inutile la rete di Heungmin Son al 93′. Nella classifica del girone il Messico guida con 6 punti, davanti alla Svezia con 3, seguono Germania e Corea del Sud a zero.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.