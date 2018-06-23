Messico guida il girone F, battuta la Corea del Sud  

Il Messico batte 2-1 la Corea del Sud nel match valido per la seconda giornata del gruppo F dei mondiali di Russia 2018, disputato a Rostov. A decidere la partita a favore dei ‘Tricolor’ il calcio di rigore trasformato da Carlos Vela al 26′ e la rete di Javier Hernandez al 66′; inutile la rete di Heungmin Son al 93′. Nella classifica del girone il Messico guida con 6 punti, davanti alla Svezia con 3, seguono Germania e Corea del Sud a zero.  

