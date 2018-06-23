Lannutti: “Tolleranza zero, affondare Ong” 

“Migranti: credo che di questo passo, le Ong finanziate da Soros ed altri ideologhi della sostituzione etnica, oltre ad essere bandite dovranno essere affondate. Tolleranza zero!”. E’ quanto scrive su Facebook Elio Lannutti, senatore del Movimento 5 Stelle, condividendo un articolo sul caso Lifeline. 

