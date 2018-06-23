Alpinista muore sul Cervino  

Un alpinista moldavo è morto dopo essere precipitato in un canalone sul Cervino. A recuperare il corpo dell’alpinista sono stati il soccorso alpino valdostano, intervenuto con un elicottero, e i finanzieri del Sagf di Cervinia. L’uomo aveva iniziato la salita martedì scorso, ma non è mai arrivato alla Capanna Carrel. Un’amica ha dato l’allarme e sono iniziate le ricerche che hanno portato al ritrovamento del corpo.
