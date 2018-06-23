Alpinista muore sul Cervino  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Un alpinista moldavo è morto dopo essere precipitato in un canalone sul Cervino. A recuperare il corpo dell’alpinista sono stati il soccorso alpino valdostano, intervenuto con un elicottero, e i finanzieri del Sagf di Cervinia. L’uomo aveva iniziato la salita martedì scorso, ma non è mai arrivato alla Capanna Carrel. Un’amica ha dato l’allarme e sono iniziate le ricerche che hanno portato al ritrovamento del corpo. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.