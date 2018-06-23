Nave danese con 110 migranti attende ok in rada a Pozzallo

La nave cargo Alexander Maersk, battente bandiera danese, con a bordo oltre 110 migranti soccorsi nel canale di Sicilia, e’ in rada a Pozzallo. Rifornita di viveri, attende da ieri l’autorizzazione allo sbarco dei profughi. (ITALPRESS).
