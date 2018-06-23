Contro muretto con l’auto, meccanico di Niscemi perde la vita. Forse un malore

Un meccanico di Niscemi, Giuseppe Valenti, di 56 anni, ha perso la vita in un incidente stradale autonomo che si e’ verificato in contrada Vituso, a pochi chilometri dal centro abitato del nisseno. L’uomo, che era a guida di una Saab, si e’ schiantato contro il muretto di una villetta, morendo sul colpo. Non e’ chiara la dinamica del sinistro. Non e’ da escludere un malore o una manovra azzardata. A Niscemi Giuseppe Valenti era molto conosciuto e stimato per la sua professione di esperto meccanico. (ITALPRESS).

