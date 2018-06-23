Addio a Vinnie Paul, morto il batterista dei Pantera  

“Vincent Paul Abbott, alias Vinnie Paul, è morto. Paul è famoso per essere stato il batterista delle band Pantera e Hellyeah. Al momento non sono disponibili ulteriori dettagli. La famiglia chiede il rispetto della privacy in questo momento”. Lo annuncia la band heavy metal Pantera sul proprio profilo Facebook. Il batterista, che aveva 54 anni, è morto ieri a Las Vegas per cause ancora sconosciute. E’ stato assieme al fratello Darrell Lance Abbott, assassinato da un suo fan durante un concerto l’8 dicembre 2004, il cofondatore dei Pantera. Vinnie Paul è stato anche fondatore e presidente dell’etichetta discografica Big Vin Records. Era considerato uno dei più importanti musicisti della scena metal.
