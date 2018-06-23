Martina: “Di Maio prende in giro gli italiani”  

“Di Maio prende in giro gli italiani, rifaccia i conti. Con la Flat tax i redditi dei pensionati d’oro cresceranno del 30%. A tutti gli altri solo briciole”. Lo scrive su Twitter il segretario reggente del Pd, Maurizio Martina.

 

 

