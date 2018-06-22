Rimonta Svizzera, Serbia finisce ko  

La Svizzera vince in rimonta 1-2 contro la Serbia a Kaliningrad nella gara valida per il Gruppo E del Mondiale di Russia 2018. Gli elvetici volano così in testa con il Brasile a quota 4. I serbi vanno in gol con Mitrovic al 5′ del primo tempo. Poi però nella ripresa arriva il pareggio della Svizzera con Xhaka. A chiudere la partita è Shaqiri che al 90’ spegne le speranze dei serbi.
