Rimonta Svizzera, Serbia finisce ko  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
5
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

La Svizzera vince in rimonta 1-2 contro la Serbia a Kaliningrad nella gara valida per il Gruppo E del Mondiale di Russia 2018. Gli elvetici volano così in testa con il Brasile a quota 4. I serbi vanno in gol con Mitrovic al 5′ del primo tempo. Poi però nella ripresa arriva il pareggio della Svizzera con Xhaka. A chiudere la partita è Shaqiri che al 90’ spegne le speranze dei serbi. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


CONDIVIDI
Articolo precedenteBotta e risposta Salvini-Saviano  
REDAZIONE

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.