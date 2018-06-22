Nigeria batte Islanda, il sogno continua  

La Nigeria si è imposta 2-0 sull’Islanda nella gara valida per il Gruppo D del Mondiale di Russia 2018. I nigeriani conquistano i primi tre punti grazie alla doppietta di Musa al 49′ e al 75′. Con questa sconfitta l’Islanda, che ha sbagliato un calcio di rigore, resta ad un punto come l’Argentina, mentre la Nigeria sale a 3 punti con la Croazia a 6. Nelle ultime due sfide si deciderà la seconda squadra del girone ad accedere agli ottavi di finale.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.