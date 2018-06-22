Nigeria batte Islanda, il sogno continua  

La Nigeria si è imposta 2-0 sull’Islanda nella gara valida per il Gruppo D del Mondiale di Russia 2018. I nigeriani conquistano i primi tre punti grazie alla doppietta di Musa al 49′ e al 75′. Con questa sconfitta l’Islanda, che ha sbagliato un calcio di rigore, resta ad un punto come l’Argentina, mentre la Nigeria sale a 3 punti con la Croazia a 6. Nelle ultime due sfide si deciderà la seconda squadra del girone ad accedere agli ottavi di finale.  

