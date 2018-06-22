Milan, Li non paga: interviene Elliott  

Sono scaduti i termini nei quali il presidente del Milan, Yonghong Li, doveva versare i 32 milioni di euro necessari per completare l’aumento di capitale del club. Non avendolo fatto, Elliott, sollecitato dall’amministratore delegato rossonero Marco Fassone, interverrà in surroga, versando i residui 32 mln di euro. Li, dovrebbe rimborsare Elliott entro il 10 luglio. In alternativa potrebbe versare i 32 milioni il nuovo socio, la cui ricerca di Li continua assiduamente, con alcuni soggetti statunitensi interessati. 

