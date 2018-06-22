Milan, Li non paga: interviene Elliott  

Sono scaduti i termini nei quali il presidente del Milan, Yonghong Li, doveva versare i 32 milioni di euro necessari per completare l’aumento di capitale del club. Non avendolo fatto, Elliott, sollecitato dall’amministratore delegato rossonero Marco Fassone, interverrà in surroga, versando i residui 32 mln di euro. Li, dovrebbe rimborsare Elliott entro il 10 luglio. In alternativa potrebbe versare i 32 milioni il nuovo socio, la cui ricerca di Li continua assiduamente, con alcuni soggetti statunitensi interessati.
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
You can adjust all of your cookie settings by navigating the tabs on the left hand side.