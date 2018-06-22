Suspected Moroccan jihadist deported from Italy  

🔊 Ascolta l'articolo

Italian authorities on Friday expelled an alleged Moroccan Islamic extremist aboard a flight to Casablanca, the interior ministry said.

The 24-year-old man spread jihadist propaganda and carried out proselytising activities “intensively” while he was detained in an expulsion centre in the southern Italian port city of Brindisi, the ministry said.

The suspect had received several earlier expulsion orders, the ministry added.

A total of 56 suspected Islamic extremists have been deported from Italy this year and 293 since January 2015, according to the ministry.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.