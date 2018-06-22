Italy gets new Latvian envoy  

Da
REDAZIONE
-
0
3
Fonte: adnkronos.com


Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has approved the nomination of Solvita Aboltina as Latvia’s new ambassador to Italy, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. 

Aboltina is a former Latvian justice minister and parliament speaker. 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.


Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Inserisci il tuo commento!
Inserisci il tuo nome:

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.