Italy gets new Latvian envoy  

Fonte: adnkronos.com

Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has approved the nomination of Solvita Aboltina as Latvia’s new ambassador to Italy, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Aboltina is a former Latvian justice minister and parliament speaker.

