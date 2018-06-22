Stonehenge, in migliaia per il solstizio d’estate  

Anche quest’anno si è ripetuto il ‘miracolo’ di Stonehenge. Accampati attorno alla Heel Stone e alle antiche pietre neolitiche, in migliaia ieri hanno atteso l’alba. In questo straordinario video diffuso da English Heritage l’applauso liberatorio e il suono delle trombe immortalano, insieme agli smartphone, i raggi che si diffondono sul monumento: è il solstizio d’estate, il giorno più lungo dell’anno nell’Emisfero boreale. (Video courtesy English Heritage).
